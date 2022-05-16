RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos]

In June 2020 Zuchu shed tears of joy after being gifted her first car by Diamond

Tanzanian singer and WCB Wasafi signee Zuhura Othman Soud, alias Zuchu has gifted her boss Diamond Platnumz a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers.

A cross check done by this writer indicates that a pair of the Arrow-motif sneakers retails at Sh72, 411 which is equivalent to $623 as per Farfetch.com an apparel website.

Chibu Dangote was first spotted rocking the expensive sneakers on a day her was leaving Tanzania for Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) for a concert.

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu’s gift to the Diamond comes at a time the two have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship.

Just the other day, the Sukari hit-maker kissed her boss in the Mtasubiri music video and fans could not keep calm.

However, in a joint interview on Wasafi FM, the WCB President and his signee denied being in a romantic relationship.

According to the two, their relationship still remains that of a boss and his employee.

Also Read: Zuchu kisses Diamond in Mtasubiri video as they set new record

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya
Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate interview back in February 2022, Zuchu again sought to clarify that she has never dated Diamond and he will always remain to be her boss.

"Diamond ni boss wangu sio mpenzi. Siku zote Diamond ni boss wangu na atabaki kuwa boss wangu

"(Diamond is just my boss, not my boyfriend. He has always been that professional and we will keep it that way)," Zuchu said.

On June 2020, Zuchu shed tears of Joy after being gifted a brand new car by her Boss Diamond Platnumz during her appearance on Wasafi TV’s ‘Big Sunday Live” show.

A thankful Zuchu said that was not excepting such a big gift from her boss basing on the fact that she had just been ushered into the music industry.

“Mwenyezi Mungu wangu nasema Alhamdulillah,Mbariki boss wangu na umuongeze kwa hiki kikubwa alichoniongezea kwenye maisha yangu.Si kila mtu anamoyo kama wako boss Hakunaaa cha kukulipa My brother hakuna kwakweli Allah akupe umri wa uhai wenye mafanikio zaidi unatuokoa wengi sana. Asante boss” wrote Zuchu.

Zuchu’s mother Bi. Khadija Omar Kopa who was also present during the handover, showered Diamond with praises, asking God to continue expanding his empire so that he can help more people.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

