Zuchu gifts her manager brand new car on her birthday [Video]

The car gift was handed over to Dorice during a lavish birthday party held at Zuchu’s residence in Dar Es Salaam.

“Happy birthday to you my Bff kidogo changu pokea M/Mungu atupe vikubwa in shaa Allah cc c Mziray,” shared Zuchu.

Dorice Mziray’s birthday party was graced by her close friends and the WCB family led by singer Diamond Platnumz.

Zuchu gifts her manager Dorice Mziray brand new car on her Birthday [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“Jana Ilikua siku yangu ya furaha na kukumbuka ya siku yangu ya kuzaliwa. Sina namna ya kueleza namna gani sikutegemea kwa kila Kitu kilichoandaliwa kwa ajili yangu.

“Zuchu nashukuru sana kwa kunifanyia hii suprise na kunipatia zawadi hii ya dream car hakika It's because of you that I believe friendship is the most precious gift a person can give. I can never go wrong in life because I have your support. Your the best.,” Dorice after receiving the car gift.

Ms Mziray who is an accountant by profession started managing Zuchu in 2020, months after being signed to WCB Wasafi. The two were good friends even before they started working together.

During the entire party, Zuchu was spotted seated next to her boss Chibu Dangote as rumours of their new found romance continue to make rounds on social media.

The Sukari hit-maker seem to have learned from the best (her boss) when it comes to gifting and appreciating people close to her.

In June 2021, Zuchu surprised her mother Bi. Khadija Omar Kopa with a brand new Alphard, a car she (Kopa) has always dreamt of owning.

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa who is a renown taarab singer, couldn't believe how her daughter planned the whole surprise without her knowledge.

She thanked the WCB signee saying she is happy to own a car gift from her daughter, with a short prayer of prosperity and success.

The Surprise

“I finally bought my mum her favorite car. video ya kwanza ilikua mwezi ulopita nikamuuliza anapenda gari gani. Nina furaha mno miezi 12 iliopita sikua na uwezo hata wa kumlipia nauli mamaangu . Allah akueke uzidi kula matunda yako mama unastahili zaidi ya hili mamaangu. Mwenyezi mungu atujaalie sote uwezo wa kuwatunza wazazi wetu amen 🙏. i love you mummy” wrote an excited Zuchu.

Zuchu and her Mother Bi Khadija Omar Kopa. Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu's Surprise

In July 2020, the Kwaru hit-maker was also overwhelmed by emotions after being given a new car by her boss Diamond Platnumz, months after being signed.

At that particular time, she was unable to control her tears, upon seeing the Car gift from Chibu Dangote and his WCB family that had accompanied him to deliver the gift to her.