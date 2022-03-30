Zuchu kisses Diamond in Mtasubiri video as they set new record

In the romantic themed video, Zuchu is seen sharing a kiss with her boss, something that has left many wondering if it’s a confirmation for a romantic relationship between the two.

The Mtasubiri video has set a new history in Chibu Dangote and Zuchu’s music career after clocking over 100K views within 37 minutes of being uploaded on YouTube.

The video also garnered over 204K views within one hour and currently it has accumulated over 800K views in just 14 hours.

Diamond and Zuchu get cozy as they unveil Mtasubiri video Pulse Live Kenya

“Imagine over 204K within an hour.....thank you for #Mtasubiri Video Love 🏆🧡. Track no. 4 on #FOAtheEP,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

In the music video that was directed by Director Ivan, Zuchu is seen eloping from Church where she is a choir member after receiving Diamond’s phone call.

The Mtasubiri song is available in Chibu Dangote’s new EP First Of All (FOA, that was released on March 11, 2022.

In the song, the two confess how they love each other - telling off critics that they are not going to breakup anytime soon.

“Eti unanipenda mi (mmnh), Unanitaka pia (mmnh)

Unaniamini (mmnh), Na umeniridhi, Oh unanipenda mimi (mmnh), Unanitaka pia (mmnh), Unaniamini (mmnh), Na umeniridhia.

“Mnasubiri tuachane, Mtasubiri sana mtasubiri

Mtakesha, Mtasubir sana mtasubiri, Mtandike jamvi mukae

Mtasubiri sana mtasubiri

Mtangoja sana,” sings Diamond and Zuchu in the song.

However, in a joint interview on Wasafi FM, the WCB President and his signee denied being in a romantic relationship.

According to the two, their relationship still remains that of a boss and his employee.

In a separate interview back in February 2022, the Sukari hit-maker again sought to clarify that she has never dated Diamond and he will always remain to be her boss.

"Diamond ni boss wangu sio mpenzi. Siku zote Diamond ni boss wangu na atabaki kuwa boss wangu