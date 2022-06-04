RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu lands new lucrative deal, unveiled as ambassador

Dennis Milimo

The is the 4th ambassadorial deal that Zuchu has signed

Singer Zuchu

Sukari hitmaker and WCB signee Zuchu has landed yet another multi-million deal after being unveiled as the newest Infinix Note 12 VIP Brand Ambassador.

The singer signed the deal with the mobile phone company on Friday, during an invite only event that brought together members of the fourth estate and a few digital influencers.

A thankful Zuchu said that she is happy to join the Infinix family as a Brand Ambassador.

“Kwa heshima kubwa naomba kujitambulisha rasmi kama mwanafamilia mpya wa simu pendwa Tanzania, Infinix Mobile Tanzania. I am officially Infinix Note 12 VIP brand ambassador 2022,” Zuchu shared.

This is Zuchu’s fourth deal in less than two years since she was officially signed by Diamond Platnumz owned label, WCB Wasafi.

In February 2021, she was named Tourism Ambassador in Zanzibar 2021.

"Nina furaha kubwa sana kutangazwa rasmin kuwa balozi wa utalii Zanzibar 2021 (a tourism ambassador in Zanzibar 2021). Shukurani zangu za dhati ziende kwa serikali yetu ya zanzibar ikiongozwa na mheshimiwa Dr Hmwinyi kwenye Wizara ya Utalii ikiongozwa na mheshimiwa Lela Muhamed Musa Waziri wa Utalii na Mambo ya Kale. 2021 is officially a busy year,” she wrote.

In November 2020, the Mwambieni hitmaker was also appointed brand Ambassador for Tridea, a cosmetics company in Tanzania.

Major boost as Zuchu's billboard goes live at Times Square, New York
The singer signed her first ambassadorial deal just 6 months after being unveiled as the newest member at WCB Wasafi. She was named as the brand ambassador Zantel, a telecommunications company.

“Asante sana kwa Zantel Tanzania kwa kuona mchango wangu na kunichagua kua Balozi .Nafurahi sana kupewa kazi ya kuhamasiha matumizi sahihi na chanya ya internet Na pia Kwa kutumia mtandao sahihi wenye kasi ya 4g .Wazanzibari wenzangu Na watu Wote Kwa Ujumla huu ni muda we wa kukua na kupasua anga na Zantel, Kauli mbiu yetu," read the singer’s message.

