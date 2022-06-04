Zuchu lands new lucrative deal, unveiled as ambassador

The singer signed the deal with the mobile phone company on Friday, during an invite only event that brought together members of the fourth estate and a few digital influencers.

A thankful Zuchu said that she is happy to join the Infinix family as a Brand Ambassador.

“Kwa heshima kubwa naomba kujitambulisha rasmi kama mwanafamilia mpya wa simu pendwa Tanzania, Infinix Mobile Tanzania. I am officially Infinix Note 12 VIP brand ambassador 2022,” Zuchu shared.

This is Zuchu’s fourth deal in less than two years since she was officially signed by Diamond Platnumz owned label, WCB Wasafi.

In February 2021, she was named Tourism Ambassador in Zanzibar 2021.

"Nina furaha kubwa sana kutangazwa rasmin kuwa balozi wa utalii Zanzibar 2021 (a tourism ambassador in Zanzibar 2021). Shukurani zangu za dhati ziende kwa serikali yetu ya zanzibar ikiongozwa na mheshimiwa Dr Hmwinyi kwenye Wizara ya Utalii ikiongozwa na mheshimiwa Lela Muhamed Musa Waziri wa Utalii na Mambo ya Kale. 2021 is officially a busy year,” she wrote.

In November 2020, the Mwambieni hitmaker was also appointed brand Ambassador for Tridea, a cosmetics company in Tanzania.

The singer signed her first ambassadorial deal just 6 months after being unveiled as the newest member at WCB Wasafi. She was named as the brand ambassador Zantel, a telecommunications company.