Photos of the newly acquired 3-star Hotel by singer Diamond Platnumz have surfaced online.

The hotel which is located in Mikocheni, Dar es Sallam is set to undergo renovations before its opened to the public.

“Hotel hii ipo maeneo ya mikocheni Jijini Dar es salaam. Na kwa Mujibu wa @diamondplatnumz , kwasasa ipo chini ya maboresho zaidi kabla ya kuizindua rasmi” reads an update.

Check out Photos of 3-star Hotel acquired by Diamond Platnumz

Quarantine facility

The pictures of the hotel comes days after the WCB President expressed willingness in giving out his hotel to be used as a quarantine facility or hospital for Covid-19 patients.

"Nimenunua Hotel maeneo ya mikocheni, nimeshakabidhiwa documents zangu , ipo kwenye marekebisho kadhaa Kisha nitaitambulisha. Hotel ile ambayo nimeinunua niko radhi niitoe kwa serekali kwa muda huu ili iweze kutumika Kama Karantini au Hospital mpaka pale Corona itakapoisha," said Diamond Platnumz.

11 Houses

On other hand, Platnumz’s manager Mkubwa Fella pointed out that despite his artiste living in a rented house, the singer owns more than 11 houses and he in the process of building his dream home.

"Sisi kama viongozi tusingeweza kukubali msanii wetu @diamondplatnumz awe hana nyumba mpaka leo, Diamond anamiliki nyumba 11 Mpaka sasa" said Mkubwa Fella.

Rent for 500 Families

At the same time,Chibu Dangote offered to pay three months’ rent for 500 in Tanzania as a way of cushioning them from the financial effects of Covid-19.

“Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic on Economy, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to atleast offer a helping hand by paying 3 Months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe i should share your troubles and your happiness too,” announced Chibu Dangote.

