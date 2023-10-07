Child support itaongezeka ama - Maureen Waititu celebrates Frankie's move

Taking to social media, Maureen had kind words as he drummed up support for Frankie upon the launch of his latest business venture, his physical fitness centre.

"Congratulations FrankieJustGymlt! So proud of your hard work and efforts as you open your physical fitness centre. You're all invited to join him tomorrow as per the poster," she wrote.

Maureen jokingly added that with the new venture, perhaps child support should increase too writing:

"Sasa, child support itaongezeka ama?"

The fitness enthusiast has been raising his children, sired with different women and providing for them even as he puts their interests first.

He has children with Corazon Kwamboka and Maureen Waititu.

Frankie's relationship with the women in his life

His relationship with the two women has always made rounds on social media.

Most recently, Kwamboka sparked relationship rumours with Frankie after their latest photos and videos on Instagram.

In the first video posted by Corazon, she is excited about getting an Arsenal jersey to someone who is in Kenya.

"Buying stuff for some Arsenal fans back at home. Look at the hater trying to record me from a video," Corazon captioned the video.

Frankie JustGymIt also posted a video showing the same location and the Arsenal jersey with his name printed on it.

Frankie and Corazon parted ways in 2022 shortly after the birth of their daughter with the socialite confirming the breakup only two months after the birth of their daughter.

Corazon announced via her Instagram account, posting a picture of a black rose to symbolize the crisis in her love life.

He has maintained a close relationship with the mothers of his children who he celebrates on special occasions.

A few weeks ago, Frankie warmed up social media with a message celebrating Corazon Kwamboka.

Through a post on his Instagram stories on August 15, Frankie shared a playful yet touching message to honor Corazon on her special day, August 15.