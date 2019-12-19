Kenyan comedian Vincent Muasya popularly known as Chipukeezy is mourning the death of his grandfather Kilian Kakonzi Kithui.

In an announcement on Instagram, the comedian stated that family and friends will begin burial arrangements on 21st December and he will be laid to rest on December 27.

Chpukeezy went on to say that God’s will on his Grandfather’s life is supreme and cannot be changed, adding that he will surely miss him.

Chipukeezy with his late Grandfather.

“The will of God cannot be changed or altered. You lived a good lengthy life Grandpa. My Late Grandfather, Kilian Kakonzi Kithui will be laid to rest on 27th December at his home in Kisukioni Tala, Mataungulu. All friends and family are meeting at Garden square Nairobi for the burial preparations from 21st of December. We loved you grandpa but God loved you most! May you rest in eternal peace as you enjoy heavenly bliss,” he said.

“Rip grandpa❤️ I will truly miss you, Your legacy continues Tata 😭” added the Chipukeezy show host.

Chipukeezy in mourning

David the Student

His Grandfather’s death comes a few days after former Churchill Show comedian David the Student announced the passing of his mother.

“Rest In Peace Mom💔💔💔💔💔 I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH AND I WILL FOREVER!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Nobody or nothing ever prepares someone for this...still feels like a dream and I want to wake up and I want it to be a horrible dream! But sadly this is life, and you have gone to be with the Lord. Just a month ago I called my sister and was telling her of plans to buy land and build a beautiful home for you mom 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 why??? Why you? This life!😞 Rest mama. Rest I love you so so much. I love you so much mother!” wrote David.