Comedian Chipukeezy has sent a message to his protégé Kartelo after he landed a radio job with Milele FM.

In a post he shared after Kartelo was officially introduced on his show, The Chipukeezy show host said he was proud of the young comedian’s new milestone.

He went on to say that he (Kartelo) should always strive to be himself and not just fit into the new platform he has been given by Milele FM.

Chipukeey’s public outcry after the death of comedian Njenga Mswahili

Chipu also encouraged young lads who left their homes in the village to come find a decent life in the City not to give up on their dreams, because one day things will work out in their favour.

“So proud of this soldier wasee wote wa ghetto Shagz wale manze bado wamekwama me nataka kuwaencourage manze unaeza toboa na hustle yako tu tia bidii usilale penda Mungu na atakubariki. Kama umekuja Nairobi kutoka shagz nab ado mlango hazijafunguliwa usikate tamaa, toka hapo nje ijenge nyumba zako na ugungulie utajipata umefungulia hao wasee walikuwa wamekufungia big up @kartelo_official wish you well. Don’t try to fit in kasee be you this Nairobi life you see ni kama moto ya pasi iwezi pika chapatti so wasikutishie. GHETTO YOUTH STAND UP walifunika sasa tufunue,” wrote Chipukeezy.

The award winning comedian announced that he had landed the new job over the weekend.

Chipukeezy forced to terminate his show on Ebru TV after being asked to drop Kartelo.

He took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers stating that he will be co-hosting Bangaiza reloaded with Chris the Bass.

“Tutakuwa tukitesa hapo @milelefm Kila Monday to Friday 1~4 pm ndani ya Bangaiza Reloaded pamoja na chris💪 #2020🙏❤️” read his post.

Kartelo has been co-hosting the Chipukeezy Show alongside Chipukeezy.