Singer Marya of the "Chokoza" fame has confirmed a split from her hubby of over five years, Kevin.

In a series of slides on Instagram stories, the "Sishiki Simu" fame stated that her marriage has caused her to fall into depression.

While describing her ordeal, Marya stated: "Women have been calling me, telling me that you're sleeping pamoja and how you bad mouth me to them. It is well. It is well Kevin, ni sawa, karma is a b!tch. Nilivumilia sana your habits but sasa nimetoka, mwisho."

The female lead behind "Hey Baby" with Colonel Mustafa added that Kevin has neglected her and their three-year-old son.

"Chokoza" singer Marya confirms split with husband Kevin, accuses him of serial cheating

"Continue calling and texting me, calling me names. Call me a drug addict. Kila kitu, all those things I did was to avoid seeing the truth. Paint me as bad as you want nimevumilia ya kutosha I say. And for the lady who called me bragging to me how you were in my bed eti I've lost a good guy, you don't know the half of it, kaa hapo yours is coming. Kama mbaya mbaya I'm done. My son needs to see a happy mother," she posted.

Instagram sensation Edgar Obare, on Friday also shared screenshots of messages between him and the "Mahaba" songstress from April this year.

In the messages, Marya asked "his teaness" to use his influence to smoke out the women who have been sleeping with her husband.

She claimed to be on antidepressants and that Kevin had prevented her from seeing their son.

The "Chokoza" singer added that her mother-in-law had allegedly refused to intervene on the matter.

In what seems to be a response to Marya's Instagram announcement, Kevin shared a meme which stated in part: "Be careful how you close a door. Never ever bang it, you may need to walk through that same door tomorrow."