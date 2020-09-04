Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress has left her followers in stitches with her bold confession about her daughter’s hair refusing to grow.

On Thursday, the former Mother-in-law actress put up a post advising ladies to always do research on the men they want to get kids to avoid future disappointments.

“Choose Your Baby Daddy wisely, My Daughter’s hair is not growing…!!!

Do your research pris 😩 he told me his mom has good hair 🤷🏽‍♀️ and I fell for it Oooooliskia , wapi ?😂” shared Kate Actress.

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress with her daughter

However, in a quick rejoinder her Hubby Phillip Karanja tried to defend himself over the allegations saying “was I wearing a flowered shirt and did I start the conversation as 'my fellow Kenyan?...' my memory fails me👀”.

The revelations attracted lots of mixed reactions from celebrities and fans; Many laughing at Director Phil while others opted to sympathize with Kate.

Reactions

