Milele Fm Radio Host Chris The Bass, has come out to reveal that he got a severe asthma attack that saw him get admitted in hospital. He assured his fans that it was not Coronavirus as some people had feared.

Chris disclosed that he was still at High-Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Aga Khan University Hospital where he was recovering well.

He thanked everyone who prayed for him adding that he would soon get back to his feet.

“I wanna say thank you for everybody who prayed for me jana was a scary day but I’m doing fine right now and I thank God it’s not corona it’s an asthma attack that was severe, currently bado niko HDU ward cz I need to be monitored but hopefully I’ll be out soon thank you very much for everybody who prayed I’m gonna be strong enough soon” said Chris in a video.

He also thanked his wife, family and the people who called to check up on him.

“Thanks Guys For The Prayers And Calls... Am Honestly Grateful To My Wife, You Are Amazing Boo, and My Family Too, Love You Guys...SINA CORONA, GLORY TO GOD🙏🏼..💯Kwa💯 #KeepSafe” read another of his post.

Video (courtesy)