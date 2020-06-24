Churchill Show Comedian Othuol Othuol has been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, after he reportedly fainted at his home.

The news of the funnyman being hospitalized was first shared to the public by Ken Waudo who is a communications Director at Churchill Show.

In his Post, Waudo stated that Othuol fainted at his home and was rushed to Kitengela Hospital where he was examined and later on referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Admitted at KNH

However, Waudo lamented how Othuol was kept waiting on the queue for hours before being admitted at the facility.

“Morning quite a disturbing trend i may say, one of the leading comedians in this country Othuol Othuol has been unwell on and off for sometime now ...so yesterday morning he apparently fainted and was rushed to Kitengela hospital after scrutiny and diagnosis they referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital, he was conscious but he can't feel or move his body ... do you know since yesterday morning he has been on queue waiting to be attended to? As I write this fellow artistes who took him yesternite spent the cold evening together consoling him and trying their best to have him attended to ...should someone die just like that? Why can't they just attend to him? Its sad what happened to Ken Walibora shouldn't happen to anyone ...does anyone know anyone at KNH to urge them to attend to him please? #KNHAttendOthuolOthuol please...that was him at kitengela yesterday,” shared Ken Waudo.

For the past 2 years, Othuol Othuol has been in and out of Hospital. In November last year, the comedian was again hospitalized after being diagnosed with TB and Vitamin D deficiency.

Diagnosed with TB

At that time, Othuol's deteriorating health condition came to light through a comedians' WhatsApp group in which members were trying to contribute towards his medical bill.

On March 1, 2020 Othuol made a comeback on Churchill Show after a long break of over 1 year due to illness.

“I was sick for the rest of last year from February to early this year January. I was diagnosed with tuberculosis, but I am thankful to Churchill, my fellow comedians and you fans who prayed for me. I also thank God for giving me a second chance to live,” said Othuol.

The comedian went on with the show making jokes about his sickness and the hospital he visited for treatment. He narrated how his illness left him broke and according to the comedian, he was too weak to move around leave alone perform in the popular Churchill Show.