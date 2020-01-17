Citizen TV sports presenter Bernard Ndong is mourning the demise of his grandmother who passed away on Friday.

Ndong shared the sad news via his social media handles saying “When an old person dies, a library burns to the ground..RIP Grandma..”

Following the announcement, fans and colleagues at Royal Media Services sent their condolences encouraging the TV personality to be strong has he mourns his grandmother.

Citizen TV Presenter Bernard Ndong Mourning the death of his Grandmother

Condolences messages

muthoniwamukiri “Pole dear. May God give you strength”

Loulou_hassan “Pole nding ndong wangu🙏”

wangechi.muriuki “So sorry for your loss, may God comfort you during this trying moment”

jackyvike “Poleni sana Ndong❤️”

nonsiziagnes “So sorry for your loss”

myles_challands “Gonna be all well”

lily_aiysha ‘Sorry for your loss Bernard . May God comfort you and your family may she Rest In Peace...”

frankiesamena ‘Pole sana. May she rest in peace”

ngecimike “Sorry for your loss.. may she RIP”

kianiaiam “Pole sana friend wish you and your family comfort”

dan_kariuki ‘Sorry for your loss bro...pole sana”

wangarereg “Sorry for your loss. May she rest with the angels”

wethoh “Pole Ndong . May she rest in peace”

Joygachema “Sorry bernard may she rest in eternal peace”

miss_ivy_ke “May she rest in perfect peace😥❤️”

monicakiragu ‘Pole sana bro, may grandma RIP”

