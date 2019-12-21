Jeff Koinange speaks amidst reports of being involved in a road accident

Media personality Jeff Koinange has responded to reports that he has been involved in a road accident that saw many reach out to confirm his safety.

The award-winning journalist took to Twitter to confirm his safety writting: "To EVERYONE calling, I'm fine. THANKS for checking up".

This was after photos of a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon involved in an accident surfaced online with allegations that the Citizen TV journalist may have been one of the ocupants of the vehicle.

Jeff is currently on his way to Baringo in the company of colleagues to celebrate Christmas with the Baringo Dancing trio that went viral on social media.

