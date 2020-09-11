Citizen TV’s Rauka show DJ, KenthaDJ is mourning the death of his mother.

In an announcement he made via his social media pages, Ken asked his fans to remember his family in prayers as they go through this tough time.

He went on to write a poem for the departed mother saying that he will miss singing and praying with her and her beautiful smile.

Citizen TV’s KenthaDJ in mourning

KenthaDJ promised to continue serving God with his talent and strengths as she always encouraged him to do.

“Rest in Peace Mum.

You've fought a good fight.

I will miss your beautiful smile.

I will miss singing & praying with you.

You will forever be my best friend.

I will still serve the Lord with my talent & strength as you urged me.

We will miss you mum.

Please Pray for us,” read KenthaDJ’s post.

Citizen TV’s KenthaDJ with mother who has passed

KenthaDJ is a co-host and resident DJ for Citizen TV Gospel Sunday show Rauka. He co-hosts alongside singer Kambua.

We at Pulse Live send our deepest condolences.

His friends and colleagues went on send messages of comfort to the DJ and his family.

djkrowbar See you again mom... 😭😭😭😭😭😭@kenthadj peace be with you and your family.

djmokenya Pole sana bro , be strong ... my condolences kaka

mercyopande May peace reign in your heart at this time and may she rest in peace.

abigaeladdy Eileen's mum, it is well. May God give the family strength, peace and grace during this difficult time.

djtushuntamed Heartfelt Condolences 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

mayngunzi Poleni sana.....may you find comfort in the Lord.

tracymsoh May the lord comfort you and your family 🙏

mandiczarina My condolences to you and your family