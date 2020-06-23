Celebrated Media personality Lillian Muli has disclosed that the only regret she has in life is settling for less when she knows that she deserves better.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Citizen TV news anchor advised that people should always have standards in life and stick to them unapologetically.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” shared Lillian Muli.

A section of her Insta-family agreed to her sentiments, lauding her for being bold and open with her followers.

mwendebubbly “Needed to hear this so badly at this particular Moment. Thanks Lillian”

barton_bantu “Mmmhhh...I totally agree...”

slyvsmumryan “Noted, I will never settle for less ever again"

alfinwanzila “We make mistakes and once we realize we grow bigger than them! Never forget who you are @lilmuli”

Anxious and Restless

In a separate post the other day, the mother of two sought to find out how her fans were fairing on in this times of Coronavirus, revealing that she had been anxious and restless for days. She mentioned that she always believed in Faith over fear, but her faith had been put to test.

“Hey Fam Today I want to find out how you are feeling. Maybe no one has asked you that since the Corona pandemic became our everyday reality. So I am asking you "How are you feeling?" For me some days are ok and others are terrible. My mantra has always been "Faith over fear..." but lately my faith has been tested. I am anxious and restless, i find myself seeking answers to so many questions in books and online...because for me the option of failure or giving up is not a language i understand,” read part of her post.

Ms Muli noted that we all live in uncertain times and the best way out is for everyone to accept this new reality, urging her fans to be strong and have faith over fear.