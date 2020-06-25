Maria actress Bridget Shighadi popularly known as Sofia in the show has explained why she will never respond to the question of whether she is dating or not.

In a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, Ms. Shighadi was asked by a fan to clarify whether she is dating or single.

“Are you actually dating or single. I’m confused,” asked the fan.

The actress then responded saying that she values her privacy more than anything else, when it comes to her personal life, and how she chooses to live it and the people involved.

Citizen TV’s Maria actress explains why she will never talk about her relationship status publicly

She cautioned her followers not to flock her page expecting to know her relationship status because they will never know.

The mother of one pointed out that she only shows her followers what she wants them to see depending on her mood.

“I love my privacy more than anything especially when it comes to my personal life, how I live, the people I live it with, so if you come to my page and expect to know if I’m single or not then pole sana, cause you’ll never know, I show you what I want you to see depending on how am feeling at the moment,” said Bridget Shighadi.

Her words come even as reports say that she is dating actor Nick Mutuma who is the father of her daughter named Dua. The two have never declared publicly that they are together.

In another post, Ms. Shighadi also explained that her purpose is not to live her life for social media after she was asked why she did not wish her baby daddy a happy father's day.

"My purpose in life is not to live it on social media, everyday is Father's Day in our household because he is such an amazing dad in every way and i didn't need social media to prove it," she added.