RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Victoria Rubadiri’s major career moves amid reports of leaving Citizen TV for BBC

Charles Ouma

Her tenure at the Royal Media Services-owned TV station was celebrated earlier this week with staff cutting a cake ahead of her anticipated departure.

Award-winning Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri is set to exit the Royal Media Services-owned TV station after gracing the screens for close to six years.

Well-placed sources privy to the details confirmed to news desk that Rubadiri who has worked her way to the top, becoming a notable figure in Kenya’s media industry is serving her notice at the TV station with her impending exit.

She is expected to grace the screens for the final time on Citizen TV over the weekend and give her parting shot as she closes one chapter of her impressive career and opens another.

Reports indicate that the accomplished media star is set to join BBC, a media organization that broadcasts news on television internationally.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, Rubadiri is set to join BBC as Africa's correspondent.

A reorganization is set to take place at Citizen TV upon her departure with reports indicating that the media house is working behind the scenes to have her replacement.

Rubadiri has been with Citizen TV for six years during which she hosted several shows including Citizen Weekend on Saturdays.

She also graced the screens alongside Jeff Koinange on Sunday Live with poise, eloquence and grace.

Her tenure at the Royal Media Services-owned TV station was celebrated earlier this week with staff cutting a cake ahead of her anticipated departure.

Her ability to research and deliver compelling features, giving prominence to issues with her outstanding story-telling prowess endeared her to viewers.

She is also the recipient of several awards in recognition of her excellence in journalism, including the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award in 2020.

She attended a three-month training course to attend a training course with the BBC Academy and join the News team for three months.

A number of journalists have exited Citizen TV in recent months with some joining rival media stations and others taking their careers to the next level at international media houses, including CNN and BBC.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

