Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri wins BBC World News Komla Dumor award

Citizen TV news anchor Victoria Rubadiri has been announced as the winner of the 2020 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News Komla Dumor award.

The win makes Ms Rubadiri the second Kenyan to win the award after her Citizen TV colleague Waihiga Mwaura scooped it in 2018, and the sixth winner after Solomon Serwanjja, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.

The Komla Dumor Award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died aged 41 in 2014.

According to BBC, judges who vetted journalists for the highly competitive award were impressed by Victoria Rubadiri’s fluency and passion for telling African stories on traditional media platforms and social media.

“Komla was a well-rounded journalist whose style, though authoritative, was also compassionate, empathetic and uplifting. His ability to give the facts comprehensively and still be attuned to his audience, was something I admired and a skill I seek to emulate,” BBC quoted Ms Rubadiri.

After winning the award, the mother of one will begin a three month placement at the BBC by attending a training course with the BBC Academy, before joining BBC News teams across TV, radio and online, which will provide her with the opportunity to gain skills and experience across BBC News platforms.