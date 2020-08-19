Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu and Comedian Mammito Eunice have joined the coveted ‘Millionaires Club’ on social media and they are over the moon about it.

The two shared the good news via their Instagram pages, saluting their fans for always keeping up with their craft hence the huge following.

In her post, Mammito declared herself the most followed female Stand Up comedian in Africa, stating that she never thought that a girl from Kibera will ever achieve such milestones.

Comedian Mammito Eunice

Mammito's 1 million

“Special thanks to everyone for being part of this journey. Who would have thought that on this day a girl born and raised in Kibera Kenya would be the most followed female stand up comedian in Africa? Not even me.

This is great inspiration to all the girls determined to make a difference in this continent, we can do it, if we can think about it we can have it.

GREATNESS is a language that anyone can learn and at the end we can all speak GREATNESS.

Let us keep moving and support each other, when one player scores the whole team wins, #AfricaRising #GirlPower #MadeInKibera” shared Mammito.

Willis Raburu at 1 million

On the other, Raburu also thanked his fans and followers for helping him gain such huge numbers.

“Thank you so much for the love and support. I don’t take it for granted 🙏🏾 #Bazutainment” wrote Willis Raburu.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

In Kenya, a good number of celebrities have managed to gain over 1 million followers through showcasing their extravagant lifestyle, creating a compelling feed with beautiful photos or funny videos, stirring controversy and engaging their follower base.

Those with over 1 million followers include; Nameless, Wahu, Eric Omondi, DJ Shiti, Diana Marua, Bahati, Vera Sidika, Huddah Monroe, Sauti Sol, Mwalimu Churchill, Size 8, Akothee, Betty Kyallo, Octopizzo, Avril, DJ MO, Jalango, Willy Paul just but to mention a few.