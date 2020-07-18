City Doctor Proposes to Akothee’s Sister Cebbie, gifts her brand new Car (Photos)

On Saturday, City Doctor Juspus Rusana proposed to Elseba Awuor Kokeyo aka Cebbie Koks Nyasego and she said “YES”.

Cebbie who is Akothee's younger sister was engaged during the officially partnership of Jada Express and Pete's coffee, brands she works for as their Brand Ambassador.

During the proposal Mr. Rusana gifted his fiancée (Cebbie) a brand new Car (Volvo XC60), a gas cylinder, one of the most expensive colognes, Samsung Note 10 and a pair of sneakers.

Later on, an excited Cebbie shared a photo from the beautiful proposal with a caption that reads “Yes I do”.

The engagement attracted lots of congratulatory messages from her Insta-family, with many wishing her well as she starts a new chapter in her life.

chriskirwa “SisiKamaInlaws tunasema Hongera 🔥🔥🔥cebbie”

fancy_makadia “Coonnnggratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

rneema_ruth “Congratulations maa'. Go with the Lord ❤️”

t_wegesa “👏👏👏👏👏naomba nipewe tips hawa wanaume wanatoga wapi...congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍”

sharon.candy “Congrats mum”

milliahtabitha “Congrats dear❤️❤️❤️❤️”

catekirwa ‘Congratulations @cebbie_koks_nyasego 👏🙏”

orion.kenya ‘Congratulations 💯🙌”

andiemush ‘Congratulations my boyfriend's favorite”

mwisoclothing “Congratulations🎉”

Two Ambassadorial Deals

Ms Kokeyo’s proposal comes days after she was she crowned Jada Express (Jada Holdings Limited) and Pete's connected coffee group brand ambassador for the next one year.

Cebbie shared the good news of her endorsements on her social media pages. She said that the two additional endorsements on her growing portfolio of brand ambassadorship roles will help create job opportunities for young people and give them a platform upon which to express themselves and showcase their talent and skills.

" I have managed to bring different brands to complement and help grow one another. Both Jada Express and Pete's Coffee are local brands. We are trying to build a kind of symbiotic relationship between them in a manner that will aid their growth while creating exciting job opportunities for the unemployed youth", Cebbie told Pulse Live.

Jada Holdings Limited is a logistics company that runs the Jada express, an intra city and inter County courier and delivery services provider. Pete's Connected Coffee Group runs popular chain of eateries, Pete's Coffee in Nairobi.