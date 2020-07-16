Celebrated Comedian Anne Kansiime has become the latest celebrity in Uganda to garner over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, officially joining the 'millionaires Club'.

Following the great milestone, Ms Kansiime has been rewarded with a “Gold Play Button” also known as the “YouTube Gold Creator award” by the YouTube Management.

“To everyone of you who has subscribed, or stolen someone's phone to subscribe for me, or held someone at gun point to get a subscription, this is for you my ninja.

I can't thank you enough but pray I never take it for granted.#sharedblessings indeed #KansiimeAtAmillion #DontMessWithKansiime2020” shared Anne Kansiime.

Anne Kansiime

The Don’t Mess with Kansiime comedian, has now become the third Ugandan to hit the 1 million subscribers mark.

At the number one spot is Award winning singer Eddy Kenzo who has over 1.2 million subscribers, followed by Masaka Kids Africana (Dancers) who have over 1.1 million subscribers.

Others who enjoy a huge following on YouTube in Uganda are; UGXTRA COMEDY (903K), RB Kitchen (739K), NTVUganda (498K), Chikzy (472K), Vision Group (457K), Chitti TV (261K) and Akawungeezi (253K).

On the other hand, Diamond Platnumz appears number two on list of Musicians who possess huge numbers of subscribers in Africa.

Moroccan pop-star Saad Lamjarred takes the number one spot with 9.14 million subscribers, with Diamond coming in second with over 3.8 Million subscribers. Third is Rayvanny with over 1.85 million people and Harmonize at 1.84 million subscribers.

In Kenya, Sauti Sol lead when its comes to artistes with most subscribers. Currently they are at 587K, Willy Paul (480K), Otile Brown, (427K), Bahati (340K), Nyashinski (287K), Khaligraph Jones (285K) King Kaka (246K). Comedians we have; Churchill show 1.3 Million, Njugush (385K) Desagu (340K), The wa Jesus Family (242K).