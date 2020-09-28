Comedian and Radio presenter Matano Kazungu popularly known as Captain Otoyo is set to make a return to the Milele FM, about 2 and a half years after calling it quits to join rival station, Radio Maisha.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Captain Otoyo will co-host Milele FM’s Milele Drive show alongside Diana Tangut, who is popularly known as Presenter 001.

The show airs every Monday to Friday from 4PM – 8PM.

Comedian Captain Otoyo set for Milele FM return, 2 years after quitting

During his departure from Milele, Otoyo took to his Instagram account to inform his Listeners that April 4, 2018 was his last day at Milele FM, and that he was happy to have served in the Mediamax owned radio station.

“It was an honour and a privilege to serve this great media outfit. Together we scaled to greater heights. Thanks to Milele fm listeners and the Nation for the privilege of the opportunity. See you on the other side of the break. Adios,” wrote Captain Otoyo who had joined Standard Group’s Radio Maisha, to replace his friend and fellow comedian Jalang’o who had just left to join Hot 96.

Comedian Captain Otoyo set for Milele FM return, 2 years after quitting

Upon receipt of the news of Captain Otoyo’s return to Milele, here is how fans reacted:

Antony Mutimba Hapa sasa ni moto juu ya fire

Wuod Jane Moto umewakaaaaaaa. Moto ezalakakaa

Mwaro Peter Geoffrey Nice it's gonna be a real drive

Djlenium Daktari This am excited about!

Chepng'etich Lilian Kirui Yaaaaaaaaay! My favorite guy is back. Woooow.

Uslar Diffu Nyar Budalang'i Wow