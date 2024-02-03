The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
I failed you - Comedian Nick Bigfish mourns father's death in emotional message

Charles Ouma

The deceased had been admitted to hospital for months after he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor.

Comedian Nick Bigfish
Comedian Nick Bigfish

Comedian Nick Bigfish has been thrown into mourning following the untimely demise of his father.

The grieving comedian shared the devastating news on his socials, explaining that his promise was to take his father back home walking only for things to take a different turn.

“Mzee amesema itakua vizuri akitutangulia. I promised to take you back home walking but I’ll take you back in a box. I failed you. POLE. Rest easy,Nick Bigfish wrote.

The deceased had been admitted to hospital for months after he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor.

Comedian Nick Bigfish
Comedian Nick Bigfish Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrities and fans reached out to Nick, sending him messages of love and strength with many noting that he did his best and did not fail his father.

djshiti_comedian: Waaa!! Maze Bro Poleni Sana

abelmutua: My Condolences Champ! You didn’t fail though. That is exactly how it was destined to be. May The General Rest In Power.

READ: Nicki Bigfish shares distressing news about father's health, appeals for financial help

vinnie_baite: Pole sana Bro

sammie_kioko: Pole Sana master, it shall be well

eddiebutita: My condolences brother, you tried your best, May God guide you and family through this tough time, it shall be well.

itsakukudanger: Poleni sana nduguze. Love and Light🕊️

aggie_the_dance_queen: Condolences bro.may he rest in peace

zainabuzeddy: My condolences 🙏 Allah akujalie subra na utulivu wa nafsi.

iamatieno: You did not fail.. You did all you could, kadri uwesavyo.. May his soul rest in Eternal Peace 🕊️🕊️ my condolences my friend.

nasrayusuff: You did not fail him!!!you stood with him and with your family even when you weren’t okay yourself nick. I am so very sorry …may Mzee rest in peace😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

flaqo411: Pole sana bro 💔😔My condolences.God grant you peace and solace,it is well 🙏

jessythemc: You Did Well Nick. It Is Well… May He Rest In Peace.

pierramakenaofficial: Oh no..... pole sana. It shall be well.

The comedian first shared details of his father’s health challenges last year and appealed for funds from well-wishers to offset his medical bills.

Comedian Nick Bigfish
Comedian Nick Bigfish Pulse Live Kenya

He underwent surgery with Nick Bigfish thanking well-wishers who heeded his call at the time.

READ: Prankster-turned-victim: Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

"A big thank you to everyone who contributed and those still contributing. Your prayers and support have been helpful. The surgery today was successful and Mzee is now in ICU recuperating. I'll get a paybill number tomorrow Inshallah." He shared at the time.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

