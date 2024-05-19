The sports category has moved to a new website.

Comedian Osoro Cyprian flaunts stylish home he built for his father

Charles Ouma

"We left home to change home! Project done! Dad took this pics and told me to be proud of me! May it inspire someone! 🤓🙏🏼🙏🏼" Osoro wrote, accompanying the post with photos of the house.

Comedian Cyprian Osoro has celebrated the completion of a house he has built for his father.

The elated comedian took to social media, flaunting photos and videos of the house.

He shared that he is glad the the project has now been completed, adding that he hopes to inspire other people too.

The house in question boasts of stylish modern design with expansive windows to allow in adequate light.

It has a flat roof and rests on the family’s plot of land in Nyamira county.

His elated father took photos and shared the same with the comedian, telling him to be proud of what he has accomplished.

"We left home to change home! Project done! Dad took this pics and told me to be proud of me! May it inspire someone! 🤓🙏🏼🙏🏼" Osoro wrote, accompanying the post with photos of the house.

In a past update, Osoro shared that the house in question had seen him spend Sh2.5 Million, with the figure having gone up by the time the project was completed.

The comedian who has been in the entertainment industry for five years was congratulated by a host of celebrities and fans.

Jackyvike: Yaaaaay!! Congratulations to us!😁 laugh of my Life, my one and lonely! Now I’m ready! Sasa tunaeza anza kupata watoto, i am so proud of you❤️❤️

Nickkwach: Nishaulizia bei ya mbuzi wamesema hazijafika 10k, nyumba lazima tuchemshe. Congratulations brother!

wandering_psychologist: Consider us inspired! The design is also very nice. Congratulations 👏🏽

tomdaktari: Ala,, I’m inspired. @nickkwach and I will produce a goat to celebrate. In fact he’ll produce I’ll join him.

kambuamuziki: Well done 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

sammie_kioko: Massive..🔥 congratulations

millychebby: The joys of hardwork this is really good congratulations Rafiki 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿proud of you

blessednjugush: 👏👏👏👏Kongoleee

terencecreative: Congratulations shehe,Finya pin tuje 🔥To many more my brother ….ulisema design isiachane saana na Alliance Franchaise 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

ogaobinna: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Mambo ya Mungu

nycewanjeri: Congratulations sana 🔥🔥🔥

