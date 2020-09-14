Instagram comedian Seth Omunga Gor alias Seth Gor has opened up on allegations of clobbering his ex-girlfriend Shiko Phyna in the quest to debunk all the lies that were labeled against him towards the end of last year.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Gor admitted that 2020 has been a rough year for him following the misreporting of his fall out with the ex-lover, that even got him arrested in 2019.

The Instagram tickler cum actor revealed that it’s Shiko Phyna who got physically with him and while defending himself, she broke her fingernail and thereafter everything was blown out of proportion.

Seth Gor's side of the Story;

“Last year hours before my birthday, my ex-girlfriend violently attacked me because of my insistence in ending that relationship.

It has been a rocky relationship; we had our good days and bad days – and the bad days were physically and mentally exhausting.

As she physically assaulted me, I blocked my face with my hands and one of her blows ended up breaking her fingernail.

This is where the facts started getting murky, she ran to a police station and obtained an OB and a P3 form (She is a cop and called her colleagues on me) then she Immediately launched a campaign and reached out to bloggers to paint me as an abuser.

A few days later, all the facts were laid bare to bloggers and the police and her OB/statement was withdrawn, and she apologized.

The consistent misreporting of this incident has become A dark cloud in my life and I want it to go away.

My sincere appeal to everyone; please report the facts – being a victim of emotional and physical abuse is a tough tag to carry, it’s even worse when your grief is taken away by misreporting," shared Seth Gor.

Shiko's take

However, in a quick rejoinder Gor’s ex-girlfriend Shiko Phyna hit back starting that Seth was trying to clear his name with lies.

“After 8 months You decide to “clear the air “with lies???”. It’s easier to penalize someone for their reaction to your behavior than it is for you to own that you elicited that response by how you treated http://them.Im not ashamed of anything I’ve been through ,Its tea to you but a testimony to me,So run and tell that !!!!” wrote Shiko.