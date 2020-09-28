Controversial City Pastor Godfrey Migwi has made a special request to President Uhuru Kenyatta about the Interfaith Group representing the Church in the National Emergency Response Committee.

In a long post on Facebook, the House of Hope preacher said that he has been silent for a long time, and the Interfaith group does not represent true gospel and true worship, which is about the Holy Trinity.

He went on to accuse the Interfaith group of only being interested in the allowances they receive after every meeting with officials from the Government.

Bishop Migwi advised that Christians are not supposed to have a single day for mixed prayers and every religion should instead be let to worship on a special day guided by their faith.

“To the president of the Kenyan Republic HE Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, I have been silent about this issue for long but my heart is burning inside. Please this interfaith group doesn't represent the true Gospel and true worship which is good news to the people, to Christians we believe the Holy trinity, God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit. Inter faith is about the only cake they receive after every meeting from the government, now as man of God and many Christians can side with me, we're not supposed to have a one day for mixed faith prayers, let every religion do and pray accordingly to their faith in their own special day. Please allow Christians to have their nation prayers day because to us Jesus is God to the Muslims, he is a simple prophet and believe in Muhammad whom we don't recognise in our faith. Again Hindus believes in many gods, hindus worship many gods and goddesses in addition to Brahman, who is believed to be the supreme God force present in all things. Some of the most prominent deities include: Brahma: the god responsible for the creation of the world and all living things. Vishnu: the god that preserves and protects the universe,” said Part of Pastor Migwi’s long post.

He added that the Interfaith Group does not represent God at all in Kenya and this could be the reason why Kenya has been experiencing calamities.

The controversial preacher noted that he does not blame President Uhuru Kenyatta for any of this, but the people who advise him.

“Last interfaith doesn't represent God at all here in Kenya, may be that’s why God brings calamities to our Nation, people perish for lack wisdom, president i don't blame but your advisers. Iking 18:20 So Ahab sent to all the people of Israel and gathered the prophets together at Mount Carmel. 21 And Elijah came near to all the people and said, “How long will you go limping between two different opinions? If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal, then follow him.” And the people did not answer him a word. 22 Then Elijah said to the people, even I only, am left a prophet of the Lord, but Baal's prophets are 450 men. 23 Let two bulls be given to us, and let them choose one bull for themselves and cut it in pieces and lay it on the wood, but put no fire to it. And I will prepare the other bull and lay it on the wood and put no fire to it. 24 And you call upon the name of your god, and I will call upon the name of the Lord, and the God who answers by #fire, he is God,” added Pastor Migwi.