Controversial Pastor, Prophet Victor Kanyari stole the show as the world marked Father’s Day on 21 June 2020 after his estranged wife Betty Bayo took to social media to celebrate the ‘man of God’.

Taking to social media, Betty celebrated Kanyari who is famous for the fake miracles and 310 scandal, referring to the controversial pastor as the ‘310 guy’.

The 11th hour hitmaker admitted that although Kanyari was not a great husband (leading to their separation after the scandal made headlines), he was at least a great father to their two children.

"Happy fathers days to the father of my kids. You may not be a good husband but you are a good dad(sic)," wrote the gospel musician.

File image of Betty Bayo

Co-parenting and singing at Kanyari's wedding

Betty Bayo added that Kanyari has made the four years of co-parenting easier by not stalking her or making her life miserable as most men would do.

Her post read in part that "Unlike many men, you have never stalked me or made my life miserable just because we parted ways. You have made co-parenting soo easy and fun. You are the least of my worries(sic)".

Pastor Kanyari with his 2 children

The singer went a step further, stating that the best Father's Day gift she would give Kanyari is to sing for free at his wedding

"The greatest gift I can offer on this Father's Day is to sing for free on your wedding day," she said.

The two went separate ways after Kanyari was implicated in numerous scandals that tore the young family apart.