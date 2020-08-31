Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka has explained why she is yet to hire a nanny to help her take care of her baby, four weeks after giving birth.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kwamboka had put out a post appreciating her baby daddy for helping her adjust through the four weeks they have had their son.

In the post, she mentioned that if she was alone, her life would be in chaos because she would have to handle her businesses and the baby.

Corazon Kwamboka explains why she is yet to hire a nanny weeks after giving birth

“The last 4 weeks have been everything but easy. I never thought a trip to the mall to get ice cream would get me so excited. Thank God I have a partner who’s helping me adjust to this new journey, because honestly being a new mom and doing it without any help, (no nanny) and still handling all my daily businesses personally would have been chaos if I didn’t have frankie. All I’m saying is; respect to all mothers!!!!” said Corazon.

A fan then asked, “Why don't you have a nanny?”

Corazon responded saying that she did not think she needed a nanny at first, because she thought taking care of the baby would be easy.

She added that she has been uneasy about the covid-19 situation, but she is now looking for one.

“@graciellahnjeri I did not think I needed one, I underestimated the job. And also still nervous about covid but looking for one,” explained Corazon Kwamboka.

The love birds welcomed their first child together about a month ago.