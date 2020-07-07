Corazon Kwamboka finally reveals the father of her unborn child (Screenshots)

Kenyan bootylicious socialite Corazon Kwamboka has finally revealed who the father of her unborn baby is.

Speaking in a candid conversation with blogger Edgar Obare, Ms. Kwamboka disclosed that the baby daddy is fitness guru Frankie Justgymit, whom they went ahead to have the conversation with, as they responded to the many questions raised by their fans.

They talked their fans through how they met and started dating, as they also revealed that the pregnancy was not planned.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie also talked about the plans they have going forward as co-parents, and what the future looks like for them.

The baby daddy reveal might however, not have been a surprise to many of her fans who expected it to be Frankie Justgymit.

The two have been spotted together in many places and there were speculations that the two were seeing one another discreetly. This is despite the socialite denying the claims and insisting that Frankie was only her gym trainer.

Announces pregnancy

This comes a few days after the Socialite cum lawyer revealed that she is set to be a mom after announcing pregnancy with a cute baby bump photo.

An excited Kwamboka said that she was grateful and happy to be carrying another life inside her.

The bootylicious socialite pointed out that in January last year she was almost giving up on getting pregnant based on the fact that she had been diagnosed with Endometriosis.

“If someone told me January last year that I’d be feeling you kick deep in my belly at the sound of your father’s voice, I’d most definitely think they were deranged! Endometriosis had crippled my dreams of birthing a child. But here we are. A pleasant and welcomed surprise. I can’t wait to meet you. Hold you and teach you EVERYTHING I know” “To the baby’s father; I couldn’t have chosen a better person to do this with. I see the good in you and how you raise your own and I know my child will be loved ETERNALLY,” wrote Ms Kwamboka.