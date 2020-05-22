We all love to look good each and every day. One does not have to wear designer clothes from head to toe to look stylish and fashionable.

What you need is to learn how to build up your wardrobe and tricks that will help you get that cute and classy look.

Fashion is part and parcel of our daily lives and many people are known to define their sense of style individually.

Cute and classy fashion looks ladies can borrow from Doreen Majala (Photos)

Doreen Majala is one of the few Media Personalities who have defined their sense of style and stands as one of the most looked up to people fashion wise.

She has managed to stand out and any keen follower wouldn’t fall short of noticing how classy she looks in whatever outfit she rocks.

Ms Majala’s sense of style truly depicts the passion she has for fashion and Pulse Live takes you through a peek of how you can borrow tips from the former News anchor when rocking dresses.

Here are photos of cute and classy looks ladies can borrow from Doreen Majala:

