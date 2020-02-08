Popular gospel musician, Daddy Owen has emotioanlly recounted what transpired shortly after the death of award-winning gospel musician Papa Dennis who died on Friday night.

Taking to Twitter, Daddy Owen revealed that he heard of the death of Dennis(on Friday night) and rushed to the scene.

Upon reaching, he found that the scene had been deserted with only 4 people next to the lifeless body.

“Wen I 1st heard abt his passing I rushed to the scene just to confirm its true.. reaching I found like only 4 people there.” wrote Daddy Owen.

File image of Papa Dennis with Daddy Owen

He confirmed that it was an emotional moment as he had to identify the body of his deceased colleague.

“They pointed at a lifeless body which I had to confirm is Papa Dennis..was a very sad scene. RIP Papa. I will share more soon” he added.

The cause of his death remains unclear as to whether it was an accident or it was a case of suicide.

“Rest in peace, Papa Dennis. May God protect us, artists. Something must be addressed,” wrote Terence, attaching a picture of Papa Dennis.

"Manzee pages hii January zinakaa Obituaries. Rest In Peace Papa Dennis. Tutaonana Baadaye". Added King Kaka