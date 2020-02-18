Digital Strategist and blogger Dennis Itumbi has for the first time spoken on his relationship with comedian Eric Omondi.

According Mr Itumbi, they are very good friends and they have been supporting one another’s businesses.

The Digital Strategist however, did not divulge into further details of their affiliation, stating that he is aware of the things being said about them on social media, and conversations must continue.

Dennis Itumbi opens up on his relationship with Eric Omondi

“Very good friends I support his business, he supports my small businesses. When I open a restaurant, he comes and performs. When has events to go to and he needs support, I support. We are absolutely good friends. But you know because conversations must continue, social media must have content, life goes on,” said Itumbi while speaking to Kiss.

His words come following a long debate that has linked the two gentlemen to former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe, with some claiming that Eric and Itumbi could both have intimate relations with the screen siren.

This claims have in many instances been downplayed by Itumbi who has always insisted that they are only good friends.

Dennis Itumbi opens up on his relationship with Eric Omondi

Some have gone ahead to claim that Itumbi had fathered Jacque’s son, while others have said it is Eric Omondi.

Late last year, Eric publicly admitted to be the father of Maribe’s son, after they had shared pictures of the two of them, Jacque and Eric attending a meeting at their sons’ school.

They later on went to the Mara for a vacation, in the company of legendary Congolese singer Awilo Longomba.