NTV News Anchor, Dennis Okari penned down a special message for his wife Nomi Joy as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Okari took to Instagram to express his joy and happiness saying that he was grateful that God had given him the joy of his life.

He described Naomi as the most amazing woman of God he has ever known and stated that he loved, cherished and honored her.

Dennis Okari’s message to wife as they celebrate first anniversary

“I've waited this long to say happy 1st anniversary to you my love. I cherish, respect, and honor you on this special day. You are the most amazing woman of God I've come to know. To many more years together. To many more celebrations. To God, thank you for giving me the Joy of my life” read Dennis Okari’s post.

He went ahead to thank the church, family and friends for supporting them and walking with them in their journey.

"To our church @chrisco_upper_room_fellowship thank you for praying with us. To our family and friends, thank you for supporting us and walking with us. To the amazing @luxeallureevents you gave us the best wedding gift in the decor and we were delighted. Thank you all for the birthday wishes as well. #weddinganniversary #marriagework" concluded Okari.

The two wedded last year in February 15 in an an exquisite invite-only wedding. The colorful white wedding was attended by close friends and family members, who came to witness the two love birds exchange marriage vows.

A section of his fans went ahead to congratulate him, wishing him all the best in his marriage.

Here are the comments;

teddjosiah Love is a beautiful thing! God bless u both 💕💕

chriskirwa 🔥🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 God bless 💪

anyikowoko Happy wedding anniversary ❤️

abel.muhatia 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Amazing....may the Lord remember your house Dennis, Always.

njeshqabbz Happy anniversary guys! I still remember that day.. It was glorious! God bless you both!

okiieli Big up bro 💪💪💪💪💪May God Shower your family with blessings 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 keep being strong 💪💪💪 keep being focused 💪💪💪

calvin_kip Blessings to you and your marriage!

philonevz Happy anniversary big bro God bless you 🙌🙌

havillaisrael Marriage works when you get the right person. All the best to you.... Congratulations