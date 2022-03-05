RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Morgan Heritage in mourning as veteran Denroy Morgan dies

Morgan died aged 76

Jamaican reggae icon Bishop Denroy Morgan, has died. The hitmaker who topped the international charts in 1981 with his smash single “I’ll Do Anything for You” died peacefully in Atlanta, USA, surrounded by close family members.

Morgan was the father of 30 children with over 120 grandchildren, and his musical and spiritual shepherding of his family members led to the creation of the Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage.

A statement from the family released on Friday, March 4 read, “It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved father and patriarch The Honourable Bishop Ras Denroy Morgan has ascended. Daddy has been our light, our source of love and joy throughout all our lives”.

The statement continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through the process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing”.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Morgan Heritage poses with the trophy for Best Reggae Album 'Strictly Roots' poses in the press room during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/WireImage) Pulse Live Kenya

Morgan was a bishop at the Abrahamic Covenant Family Ministry Church. Morgan was passionate about the legalization of marijuana.

His landmark successful defense of a marijuana charge in New York City in 2011 was a significant turning point that led to the relaxation of marijuana legislation in New York City.

Morgan had also been pushing to establish November 2, the coronation day of former Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie, as a United Nations International Day. Morgan was scheduled to release a new album, Divine Destiny, on March 22.

Cyprian Kimutai

