Morgan Heritage in mourning as veteran Denroy Morgan dies

Morgan was the father of 30 children with over 120 grandchildren, and his musical and spiritual shepherding of his family members led to the creation of the Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage.

A statement from the family released on Friday, March 4 read, “It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved father and patriarch The Honourable Bishop Ras Denroy Morgan has ascended. Daddy has been our light, our source of love and joy throughout all our lives”.

The statement continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through the process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing”.

Pulse Live Kenya

Morgan was a bishop at the Abrahamic Covenant Family Ministry Church. Morgan was passionate about the legalization of marijuana.

His landmark successful defense of a marijuana charge in New York City in 2011 was a significant turning point that led to the relaxation of marijuana legislation in New York City.