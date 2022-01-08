Ruto's daughter stuns in glamorous yellow dress during UDA rally in Eldoret

Dressed in a sweet, flowy and sunny yellow dress Charlene shared two photos on her Twitter handle with the caption "Eldoret, Uasin Gishu Chama ni UDA Kazi Ni Kazi."

On her hand was a light tonned, open compartment, vintage beauty shoulder bag. On her feet, the second born child wore flip flops that have a springy footbed made from hand-sprayed white patent-leather.

Huge crowd

Thousands thronged the rally which was used by elders and locals to bless and send the Deputy President off for his official presidential campaigns.

An estimated 50,000 people thronged the venue with more than 90 Members of Parliament (MP) allied to the DP in presence.

The leaders said Ruto stands for the future urging the Rift region to free the DP so that he seeks votes elsewhere.

MPs allied to UDA termed opposition chief Raila Odinga as unfit to lead the country because he represents the past.

Pulse Live Kenya

Malala appearance

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi also made an appearance at the event.

Malala arrived when the rally had begun, and the emcee, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, had to direct the crowd to make way for the senator to reach the podium, where Ruto was seated.

“When you see Malala attending Ruto’s event, know that the signal points to a Ruto victory [in August 9 polls].

In Western Kenya, there’s that elderly man who likes to wear chains around his neck. He is fighting Malala, but he has no gas to sustain the fight,” Aisha Jumwa, Malindi MP said in her address.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Amani National Congress through the Secretary General Simon K. Gakuru distanced the party from the event, claiming they had not sent a representative to Uasin Gishu.

"The ANC party would like to disassociate itself with the activities taking place at Eldoret Sports Club Grounds where UDA Party is holding its rally. ANC has not sent anybody to represent either the party or the Party Leader in the said function," the party stated.