RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Ruto's daughter stuns in glamorous yellow dress during UDA rally in Eldoret

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The event was thronged by thousands of Uasin Gishu residents

Ruto's daughter stuns in glamorous yellow dress during UDA rally in Eldoret
Ruto's daughter stuns in glamorous yellow dress during UDA rally in Eldoret

It may have been her father's day but Charlene Ruto looked stunning as she attended Deputy President William Ruto's mega rally at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Recommended articles

Dressed in a sweet, flowy and sunny yellow dress Charlene shared two photos on her Twitter handle with the caption "Eldoret, Uasin Gishu Chama ni UDA Kazi Ni Kazi."

On her hand was a light tonned, open compartment, vintage beauty shoulder bag. On her feet, the second born child wore flip flops that have a springy footbed made from hand-sprayed white patent-leather.

Huge crowd

Thousands thronged the rally which was used by elders and locals to bless and send the Deputy President off for his official presidential campaigns.

An estimated 50,000 people thronged the venue with more than 90 Members of Parliament (MP) allied to the DP in presence.

The leaders said Ruto stands for the future urging the Rift region to free the DP so that he seeks votes elsewhere.

MPs allied to UDA termed opposition chief Raila Odinga as unfit to lead the country because he represents the past.

An estimated 50,000 people thronged the venue with more than 90 Members of Parliament (MP) allied to the DP having confirmed attendance.
An estimated 50,000 people thronged the venue with more than 90 Members of Parliament (MP) allied to the DP having confirmed attendance. Pulse Live Kenya

Malala appearance

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi also made an appearance at the event.

Malala arrived when the rally had begun, and the emcee, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, had to direct the crowd to make way for the senator to reach the podium, where Ruto was seated.

“When you see Malala attending Ruto’s event, know that the signal points to a Ruto victory [in August 9 polls].

In Western Kenya, there’s that elderly man who likes to wear chains around his neck. He is fighting Malala, but he has no gas to sustain the fight,” Aisha Jumwa, Malindi MP said in her address.

More than 90 Members of Parliament (MP) allied to the DP attended the event with a special guest appearance from Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala
More than 90 Members of Parliament (MP) allied to the DP attended the event with a special guest appearance from Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya

However, Amani National Congress through the Secretary General Simon K. Gakuru distanced the party from the event, claiming they had not sent a representative to Uasin Gishu.

"The ANC party would like to disassociate itself with the activities taking place at Eldoret Sports Club Grounds where UDA Party is holding its rally. ANC has not sent anybody to represent either the party or the Party Leader in the said function," the party stated.

Elders from the Kalenjin, Kikuyu and other communities as well as church leaders performed blessings for the DP.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's daughter stuns in glamorous yellow dress during UDA rally in Eldoret

Ruto's daughter stuns in glamorous yellow dress during UDA rally in Eldoret

Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Jackie Matubia expecting baby No.2, Miracle baby loses his cool over Sailors Gang & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

I lost a child and grieved in private last year - Nadia Mukami opens up

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Actor Brian Ogana introduces his new girlfriend as she turns a year older [Photos]

Exclusive photos of famous actress Alia Bhatt's vacation in Kenya

Exclusive photos of famous actress Alia Bhatt's vacation in Kenya

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Vera speaks on friendship with Otile Brown & if he is allowed to see baby Asia

Julie Gichuru turns 48, discloses challenges she's faced with her eyesight

Julie Gichuru turns 48, discloses challenges she's faced with her eyesight

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

Julia Fox says Kanye West bought her a hotel suite full of clothes for date night

KRG the Don brags about getting Egdar Obare’s account suspended

KRG the Don brags about getting Egdar Obare’s account suspended

Trending

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

You watched as everything was taken from us - Miracle Baby says about Sailors Gang

I have no beef with Sailors – Boondocks Gang’s Exray clarifies as he warns Miracle Baby

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Bien and Eric Omondi fight at Konshens concert [Video]

Bien and Eric Omondi fight at Konshens concert