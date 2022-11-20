Diamond bonds with Tiffah, Nillan in unannounced visit to Zari’s house [Video]

Zari was not home when the Bongo star made his way into the beautypreneur’s lavish home in South Africa.

Nillan and Tiffah met their dad outside the house with the superstar carrying them into the house to the living room where the trio bonded after being apart for a while.

Tiffah took to social media with an update that their father had visited and it is only a matter of time before they (Tiffah and Nillan) become too heavy to be carried.

Video of the precious moments was shared on Tiffah’s Instagram account with the caption: Just a matter of time before he can't carry us anymore.

In the video, Diamond is seen entering the house while carrying the two children and panting heavily.

He is heard conversing with the children, including explaining to them that their mother was out on a video shoot.

"She is on the way. She is shooting, she is coming." Diamond explains.

He then settles down on a seat to bond with them.

"I gotchu, you fine… "Are you sure? You’re okay?" He asks the children as they catch up, with the superstar breathing heavily.

Diamond then proceeds to share the gifts that he had purchased for the children as a curious Tiffah checks to find out what was in the shopping bags.

"This one is for you I've gone to the mall to buy stuff." The musician explained.

Apart from Zari, Diamond also has children with Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna.

Diamond and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Deleted video on having children with other women

He recently had to delete a video in which he lied to Tiffah and Nillan about having children with other women after the video attracted criticism from mama Dangote and his sister Esma Platnumz.

“Why didn’t you mention your look-alike twin who you even share a birthday, what you did was not right,” Mama Dangote weighed in.

“You have really wronged the children, you should have told them they have another sibling, Tom Kaka so that they build a strong loving relationship from a young age and maybe even get to meet,” noted Esma who was not amused by the video.

The video was taken when Diamond visited Zari with the two children putting their parents to task by asking several questions.