WCB boss Diamond Platnumz has been forced to come clean on claims that he has been paying people to attend his shows.

Speaking on Wasafi FM, the singer who was interviewed on Block89 show was asked if he paid people to attend his show, but he refuted the allegations.

Diamond who laughed off the question went on to say that if he paid people to attend his 10 year celebration show in Tandale, he would have nothing left.

Diamond comes clean on claims of paying people to attend his shows

“Kumlipa mtu kuja kufanya kitu. Ehee ukilipa watu waje si utafilisika,” said Diamond.

Reports went around after his highly attended Tandale show claiming that he had paid people and hired buses to ferry people of Tandale to the event.

The allegations said that Chibu’s mother went to Tandale his home town two weeks before the show, and her job together with her husband was to pay residents in different areas to attend Diamond Platnumz’s 10 years celebration show.

Lukamba

In another interview, Diamond’s videographer Lukamba rubbished the claims saying that the WCB boss is loved by many people.

“Diamond ni msanii mkubwa ana mafans wengi na wanamkubali sana. Watanzania ni wagumu kuappreciate, hawataki kukubali Diamond ni mkubwa eti ananunua mashabiki. Kama ni rahisi wangapi wa hela mwingine anunue watu ajaze mabasi,” stated Lukamba.

10 years of Platnumz

The Inama hit-maker marked his 10 years in the industry a few days ago by throwing a free show in his home town Kigoma. Residents of Kigoma got the opportunity to be entertained by stars like; Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Queen Darleen, Dudu Baya, Baba Levo, Karen, Dulla Makabila, Mzee wa Bwax, TID, Amber Lulu, Bob Junior, Wolper, Esma Platnumz, Young Killer, Young Lunya, Irene Uwoya, Tanasha Donna, Mama Dangote among others.