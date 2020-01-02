WCB President Diamond Platnumz has explained the reason why he always performs with fans close to the stage.

Speaking on Wasafi FM, Chibu said he gets worried when fans are far from him, and might not perform if that is the case. He stated that seeing fans far away kills his moods for a performance.

He went on to say that the fans are people who love and support him as an artist, and they feel bad when kept far from him.

Diamond noted that whenever that is the situation, he always asks the fans to move closer to him.

Diamond explains why he performs with fans close to the stage

“Nikiona mashabiki wako mbali. Yaani mashabiki hawapo karibu mimi bora hio show nisifanye. Kwa sababu mtu mwenyewe anakusupport, anakupenda, anataka akuone sasa unapomuweka mbali anaona sasa umetufuata nini kama unatuweka mbali kiasi hiki. Kwa hivyo kwangu mimi shabiki akiwa mbali inanikatamood kabisa nakwambia wasongeze kama hujaweka utaratibu, mimi nawaita tutajua wenyewe. Huwa napendaga hivyo,” said Chibu Dangote.

He also mentioned some of the things that he takes into consideration before getting on stage to perform.

Simba as many refer to him said that he makes sure his playlist is up to standard, as well as how he dresses for a performance.

According to him, he has to look good because fans see him on TV dressed nicely and it is the same thing they need to see when they meet him physically.

“Cha kwanza playlist, lazima nione iko kali, lazima niwe na mavazi makali. Unapokuwa na mavazi mazuri unapofika tu pale mashabiki wako wanafurahi,” added the WCB boss.