On Tuesday, the 28th Edition of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards went down at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt with singer Diamond Platnumz as the entertainer of the night.

Chibu Dangote’s performance at the Awards Gala impressed FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Sadio Mane, Samuel Eto'o and other dignitaries present, hence joining him on stage to enjoy the dance.

Platnumz performed the song Tetema that he was featured in by Rayvanny and Yope Remix- his collaboration with Inoss B from Congo.

Diamond gets FIFA President and Sadio Mane on their feet while performing at CAF Awards gala Hurghada Egypt

Crowning football kings and queens

The CAF Awards crowned footballing kings and queens of the mother continent (Africa) at a star-studded ceremony.

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala picked up the top awards for African Men's and Women's Player of the Year, after an outstanding calendar year for both of them.

Arsène Wenger

Algeria's Djamel Belmadi was named the African Men's Coach of the Year, while Desiree Ellis was named the African Women's Coach of the Year for her South African side's exploits at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

The ceremony was emceed by Samuel Etoo and graced by the likes of Arsène Wenger, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, Sadio Mane among others.

List of winners at CAF Awards 2019

African Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon

African Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria

Best African Goal of the Year: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

FIFAPro Africa’s Best 11: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and Sadio Mane.

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s Coach of the Year: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Club President of the Year: Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)

African Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Player of the Year: Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)