The list of winners for the 2020 East Africa Fashion Awards is out and WCB President Diamond Platnumz has been crowned as the Most Stylish Male Artiste of the Year, while his son Prince Nillan named as the Most Stylish Kid celebrity Boy of the year.

DJ MO and Size 8’s daughter Ladasha Belle Wambo emerged as the Most Stylish Kid celebrity girl of the year. Rayvanny’s son Jaydan Vanny won the East Africa’s Vogue Cover challenge in the Kids Category.

Others on the winners list include, Brian Babu (Fashion Stylist of the Year), Jamal Gaddafi (Best dressed male Media Personality) and Vinn Clizz (Appreciation Award).

Diamond with Zuchu. List of winners at 2020 East Africa Fashion Awards

Also Read: Full List of Winners at the Grammy Awards 2019

The Gala for the 2020, East Africa Fashion Awards went down in Kampala, Uganda. The Awards are meant to recognize and celebrate the most outstanding achievements of stakeholders, icons and individuals across the East African region.

Here is the Full List of Winners

Diamond Platnumz- Most Stylish Male Artiste of the Year

Spice Diana- Most Stylish Female Artist of the year

Jamal Gaddafi- Most stylish male media Personality of the Year

Tinah Teise- Most stylish female media Personality of the Year

Brian Babu- Fashion stylish of the year

Eddy Kenzo- Most fashionable music video of the year East Africa (SIGNAL)

Prince Nillan (Zari and Diamond's son) -Most stylish kid celebrity of the year

Ladasha Belle- Most Stylish Kid celebrity girl of the year

Ladasha Wambo. List of winners at 2020 East Africa Fashion Awards

Grenade- Most stylish new artiste of the year East Africa.

Fred Bugembe- East Africa's fashion photographer of the year East Africa.

Vinn Clizz - Appreciation Award

African Boy (Juma Jux)- Emerging fashion brand of the year.

Emmanule Kisusi- Emerging fashion designer of the year.

MC Luvanda- Most Stylish Male host of the year

Monica Kansiime- Female Fashion Designer of the Year

Nsubuga Ronnie- Best Dressed Male on Eat Africa Fashion Awards Blue Carpet

Cathy Patra- Best Dressed Female on Eat Africa Fashion Awards Blue Carpet

Anita Beryl- Fashion Entrepreneur of the year

Queen Shinah- Most Stylish Female Social media Icon

Juan Nsabiye- Most Stylish Male Social media Icon

Bettinah Tianah- Female Fashionista of the year

Nahya Glam- Makeup artist of the year

Kaijuka Abbas- Male Fashion Designer

Hair By Ziwa- Hair stylist of the year

Alliet Sarah- Female Model of the year

Ali Raymond- Male Model of the year

Swahili Fashion week- Fashion week of the year

Jaydan Vanny - East Africa’s Vogue Cover challenge