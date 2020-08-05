The list of winners for the 2020 East Africa Fashion Awards is out and WCB President Diamond Platnumz has been crowned as the Most Stylish Male Artiste of the Year, while his son Prince Nillan named as the Most Stylish Kid celebrity Boy of the year.
DJ MO and Size 8’s daughter Ladasha Belle Wambo emerged as the Most Stylish Kid celebrity girl of the year. Rayvanny’s son Jaydan Vanny won the East Africa’s Vogue Cover challenge in the Kids Category.
Others on the winners list include, Brian Babu (Fashion Stylist of the Year), Jamal Gaddafi (Best dressed male Media Personality) and Vinn Clizz (Appreciation Award).
The Gala for the 2020, East Africa Fashion Awards went down in Kampala, Uganda. The Awards are meant to recognize and celebrate the most outstanding achievements of stakeholders, icons and individuals across the East African region.
Here is the Full List of Winners
Diamond Platnumz- Most Stylish Male Artiste of the Year
Spice Diana- Most Stylish Female Artist of the year
Jamal Gaddafi- Most stylish male media Personality of the Year
Tinah Teise- Most stylish female media Personality of the Year
Brian Babu- Fashion stylish of the year
Eddy Kenzo- Most fashionable music video of the year East Africa (SIGNAL)
Prince Nillan (Zari and Diamond's son) -Most stylish kid celebrity of the year
Ladasha Belle- Most Stylish Kid celebrity girl of the year
Grenade- Most stylish new artiste of the year East Africa.
Fred Bugembe- East Africa's fashion photographer of the year East Africa.
Vinn Clizz - Appreciation Award
African Boy (Juma Jux)- Emerging fashion brand of the year.
Emmanule Kisusi- Emerging fashion designer of the year.
MC Luvanda- Most Stylish Male host of the year
Monica Kansiime- Female Fashion Designer of the Year
Nsubuga Ronnie- Best Dressed Male on Eat Africa Fashion Awards Blue Carpet
Cathy Patra- Best Dressed Female on Eat Africa Fashion Awards Blue Carpet
Anita Beryl- Fashion Entrepreneur of the year
Queen Shinah- Most Stylish Female Social media Icon
Juan Nsabiye- Most Stylish Male Social media Icon
Bettinah Tianah- Female Fashionista of the year
Nahya Glam- Makeup artist of the year
Kaijuka Abbas- Male Fashion Designer
Hair By Ziwa- Hair stylist of the year
Alliet Sarah- Female Model of the year
Ali Raymond- Male Model of the year
Swahili Fashion week- Fashion week of the year
Jaydan Vanny - East Africa’s Vogue Cover challenge