The list of 50 most Influential Young Tanzanians for the year 2019 is out and Musicians like Diamond Platnumz, Rayvvany, Nandy and Harmonize are among those who have been featured.

The annual list curated by leading PR and Rating firm called Avance Media has complied 50 names in different fields highlighting their contribution in shaping the sectors they represent.

In the Entertainment world, Singer Nandy, Diamond, Harmonize, Rayvanny and Navy Kenzo have been ranked as the most Influential personalities, but not in a particular order.

50 most Influential Young Tanzanians

Media

In the Media Industry, those featured on the list include; Ayo TV CEO Millard Ayo (Clouds Fm), Perfect Crispin (Clouds FM), Sam Misago (EATV), Hamisi Mandi aka BDozen (Clouds FM) and Doreen Peter Noni.

Diamond Platnumz official DJ Romy Jons also appears on the list in the Lifestyle category alongside Comedian Idris Sultan, Flaviana Matata, James Mangu and Charles Lupali.

The Honourees cut across diverse sectors with these inspiring young change-makers and leaders making great strides as entrepreneurs, musicians, activists, media personalities, social entrepreneurs, public servants and politicians.

50 most Influential Young Tanzanians

Public voting has been opened via tz.avancemedia.org for the public to decide who among the 50 honourees served as the most influential young person in 2019.

The annual ranking highlights the works of young Tanzanians across the world and previously notable personalities such Mbwana Samatta (2017) and Millard Ayo (2018) voted as the Most Influential Young Tanzanians in the previous years.

Check out the full list Here