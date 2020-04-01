Diamond speaks out after completing 14 days of Quarantine

Celebrated Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma popularly known as Diamond Platnumz is a happy after he and his WCB team's quarantine period came to an end.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the WCB boss revealed that he had completed his 14 days under the supervision of a doctor, and was grateful that he did not exhibit any symptoms of the deadly virus.

Diamond and his Wasafi team were forced to quarantine after his Manager Sallam SK tested positive for Covid-19 following their recent tour in Denmark, France and Switzerland. Sallam SK has since recovered from the virus. His producer Lizer Classic also tested positive and has since been in quarantine.

Mr Chibu urged people to be careful and follow the Governments directives warning them that the disease is deadly.

“Namshukuru Mwenyez Mungu Tumemaliza siku 14 chini ya Uangalizi Maalum wa Madaktari salama, na hatujakutwa na tatizo lolote la CORONA.... Na sasa tunaingia Rasmi Mtaani kwajili ya kuendelea kuijenga nchi yetu... Nawasihi ndugu zangu tuweni Makini sana, Maana Corona ipo na INAUA.. tujitahidi kufata Ushauri tunaoelekezwa na Serikali na Wizara Husika ili tuweze itokomeza na Kuishi kama zamani🙏🏼” shared Diamond.

A letter from the Ministry of health confirmed that the jeje hit maker was Covid-19 free and allowed him to resume his normal duties but still cautioning him to be careful.

“Ofisi ya mganga mkuu wa manispaa ya Kinondoni inamruhusu bwana Nassibu Abdul Juma kutoka katika karantini ya siku 14 baada ya kufuatiliwa na timu ya kujiridhisha kuwa hana dalili za maambukizi ya ugonjwa wa Corona katika kipindi hicho cha siku 14” read part of the statement.

This comes a day after Sallam announced that he was out of Isolation, after testing negative twice for the novel Coronavirus, that has now spread all over the world.

The manager was quarantined on March 14th, 2020 after testing positive upon his arrival from France with a section of the WCB Family.