Tanzanian music Icon Diamond Platnumz earned a rare recognition from Billboard as they give lessons on how to go global on YouTube.

On Tuesday, Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.

The Billboard analysis shows that the WCB President has managed to garnered over 980 million views on YouTube with over 3.6 million sub-subscribers, making him the only artist in Sub-Saharan Africa with such a milestone.

Diamond Platnumz and Daughter Princess Tiffah

Also Read: Diamond dominates list of 10 most viewed Music videos of all time in East Africa

YouTube music trends manager Kevin Meenan, described Platnumz's achievements in the music industry as mind blowing.

“In that time, Platnumz has a mind-blowing 3.6 million subscribers and 980 million views on his channel, about 80% of them from outside of Tanzania. For the measurement period of May 1, 2019, to May 1, 2020, globally, Kenya, which is on Tanzania’s northern border, drove the most views for Platnumz, followed by Tanzania and the United States,” said Kevin Meenan.

YouTube manager

The YouTube manager also pointed out that in span of 1 year, Platnumz had posted 600 videos on YouTube.

“I literally had to check it three times to make sure it was right and the artist’s process of promoting his songs is quite instructive. You’re seeing him lean in and hit those touch points where he is engaging his subscriber base, but also converting new subscribers.A number of artists from Africa “who have broken globally are really leaning into that strategy and that’s something we recommend all artists do,” advised Kevin Meenan.

Also Read: Diamond Makes history as he becomes first African artiste to hit over 900 million views on YouTube

Top African Stars

Apart from that, Diamond, his former Signee Harmonize and Rayvanny have also been featured on the list of 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

Top 15 African Artistes based on Global Views Billboard.