Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has made history by becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started back in 2011.

On Wednesday, Chibu Dangote held a small party at his Home to celebrate the new milestone in his music career, as all the videos ever uploaded on his YouTube channel amount to over 1 Billion views (1,000,391,358 views by the time of publishing this article).

Platnumz who enjoys over 3.6 million subscribers has so far uploaded a total of 655 videos on his Channel. Apart from his music videos, the WCB President also has a tendency of posting behind the scene clips of his videos, his shows, both local and International.

A congratulatory message from his Recording Label WCB Wassafi reads:

“This Was Not Easy Thing To Achieve. BILLION Thanks To The Fans. BILLION Congratulations To The Boss @diamondplatnumz on achieving 1 BILLION VIEWS on @YouTube. Kwa Kweli Tunawashukuru Sana Mashabiki Zetu. Nyinyi Ndio Mmefanikisha Hili. Tunawaomba Muendelee Kutusupport

Hongera Sana Boss @diamondplatnumz Kwa Kufikisha Views BILLION 1 ndani ya #YouTube #DiamondPlatnumz #Wasafi #Simba. @Diamondplatnumz Becomes First African Artiste ( Sub Sahara Country) To Hit 1 BILLION views on Youtube

Congrats #Simba🦁 #Babalao”

Billboard Recognition

The Sikomi hit-maker is one of the big artistes in Africa known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained him recognition internationally and everything he touches turns out to be gold.

On Instagram, Simba also enjoys a following of over 9.7 Million people.

On June 1, 2020, Platnumz also got a rare recognition from Billboard on how to go global on YouTube.

Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.

Top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes

They also ranked him number 2 on the list of top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

Platnumz released his debut album (Kamwambie) in 2010, with a total of 12 songs. In 2012 he dropped his second album dubbed Lala Salama that had a total of 10 songs. On 14 March 2018, he launched his third album called A Boy From Tandale in Nairobi, Kenya, with a total of 18 songs.