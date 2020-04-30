Jeje hit-maker Diamond Platnumz has disclosed that his baby Mama Hamisa Mobetto reached out to him after accepting the offer to feature in Alikiba’s new tuned “Dodo” as the main video vixen cum pride.

Speaking in a recent radio interview, Platumz mentioned that Ms Mobetto informed him of her decision to appear in the video in order avoid misunderstandings, basing on the fact that Diamond has been Alikiba’s nemesis for the longest time.

''Alikiba Anakila Haki Ya Kushoot Na Mtu Yeyote Na Hata Yeye Hamisa Mobetto Ana Haki Ya Kufanya Kazi Na Mtu Yeyote Na Kabla Kwenda Kushoot Hamisa Mobetto Aliniambia Kuwa Ali Amenicheck Nataka Kushoot Na Mimi, So Nimekupa Taarifa Usione Labda Kuna Namna Nyingine Yeyote Watu Wasijekuitafsiri Vingine, Na Mi Nikamwambia Usijali Unabaraka Zangu Zote Kafanya''said Diamond.

Diamond reveals little known details about Alikiba’s video with Hamisa Mobetto

Wedding Inspired Video

On April 8th, 2020 King Kiba dropped a wedding inspired video with Hamisa Mobetto as the main video vixen. In the song, Kiba confesses his love for Ms Mobetto, showering her with lots praise and why he settled on her as a wife.

“Kupenda ni vitendo si maneno maneno, leo nakupa kitengo kwa kufika Malengo, umeziba Mapengo, kwa upendo upendo, Bora wanazengo anze vikaovya sendoff Eeeh, Maa

Maana we mrembo nakujuzaaah..mama nashukuru umekuza, chanda kama pete nitakutunza … na umeshanizimaa, ayoyoyooo Love, ayoyoyooo my love, ayoyoyooo Love, your love, Dodo langu Beibe,” sings Alikiba partly in the song.

The collaboration between Hamisa and King Kiba came as a surprise to many, basing on the fact that Alikiba is rarely in good terms with anyone close to Diamond Platnumz.

Many of the comments left under the song lauded King Kiba for settling on Hamisa as the video vixen.

The Dodo video was shot in Zanzibar by Director Rockshot, while its Audio was produced by Yogo Beatz.

Dodo by Alikiba