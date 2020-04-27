WCB President Diamond Platnumz has disclosed that he is ready to give out his newly acquired Hotel to be used as a hospital or quarantine facility by the government for Coronavirus Patients in Tanzania.

Speaking during an Interview on Wasafi FM, the Jeje hit-maker noted that he recently bought a Hotel that is now undergoing renovation and he would like to offer it to the government until the Coronavirus Pandemic is over.

"Nimenunua Hotel maeneo ya mikocheni, nimeshakabidhiwa documents zangu , ipo kwenye marekebisho kadhaa Kisha nitaitambulisha. Hotel ile ambayo nimeinunua niko radhi niitoe kwa serekali kwa muda huu ili iweze kutumika Kama Karantini au Hospital mpaka pale Corona itakapoisha," said Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond’s newly acquired hotel to be converted into Hospital for Covid-19 Patients

Rent for 500 People

This comes at a time he had also offered to pay three months’ rent for 500 families in Tanzania as a way of cushioning them from the financial effects of Covid-19.

“Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic on Economy, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to atleast offer a helping hand by paying 3 Months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe i should share your troubles and your happiness too,” announced Chibu Dangote.

Living in a rented Mansion

On other hand, Platnumz’s manager Mkubwa Fella pointed out that despite his artiste living in a rented house, the singer owns more than 11 houses and he in the process of building his dream home.

"Sisi kama viongozi tusingeweza kukubali msanii wetu @diamondplatnumz awe hana nyumba mpaka leo, Diamond anamiliki nyumba 11 Mpaka sasa" said Mkubwa Fella.

The Mansion Diamond's Stays In