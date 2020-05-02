Diamond Platnumz’s ally cum employee Juma Lokole has angered Kenyans after alleging that Tanasha Donna was dumped by her baby Daddy for being lazy in bed and a slay queen.

In an interview with Bona TV, Lokole echoed Chibu Dangote’s words that he was ready to marry Mama Naseeb Junior, saying Ms Donna's laziness in bed is what prompted their relationship to end.

“Tanasha alikuwa na u-slayqueen Mwingi, pambana wewe, njee ndo utakuwa Tanasha, ndani kuwa Mwajuma ndala ndefu. Chukua mwanaume, mfanyie Massage, mbembeleze, mkaribishe. Lakini ukikaa ndani kama kizombi kimetoka Congo, umekaa tu umetulia hivi, yanii wewe na TV tu” said Lokole in part.

Diamond’s ally angers Kenyans with claims that Tanasha Donna was lazy in bed and a Slay Queen (Video)

Not happy with the Statement

The statement angered a section of Kenyans who joined the conversation, castigating Lokole for poking his nose in other people’s business.

Ms Donna’s former colleague at NRG Radio Shaq the Yungin said “Whoever this is , is the dumbest nigga , how does he know ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ I know @tanashadonna wouldnt even wanna hug this fool 🤦🏾‍♂️😂”

This comes days after Platnumz said that he was ready to marry her, but unfortunately things did not work out.

“Nilikuwa nataka kumuoa Tanasha 100%, ndo maana hata mtu alikuwa akija tu kuzungumzia mahusiano na mimi, namwambia naomba tuheshimiane. Lakini sielewi kwa sababu gani, labda mwezi mungu anamakusudi yake aliyopanda mbele ndo maana kwa nia njee tukaona hatukutani sehemu tunataka tukutane, lakini yeye anania safi na mimi pia nina nia safi, lakini kuna vitu ambavyo katila future yetu vilikuwa havikutani, ndiposa tukasema kila mtu inabidii atafakari ni njia ipi anachukua,” said Diamond Platnumz

Video

Reactions

shaqtheyungin “Whoever this is , is the dumbest nigga , how does he know ? 🤦🏾‍♂️ I know @tanashadonna wouldnt even wanna hug this fool 🤦🏾‍♂️😂”

pinkey_fabrizia “Ndume Kama hii ndio hupenda kutiwa dole mkunduni”

maluda254 ‘Then this guy should be Diamonds girlfriend”

_lesinko “Uyu anapiga mdomo aje kama mwanamke...ye si apatie diamond kuma basi Lol”

fauziapreety ‘Nonsense I don’t know what’s wrong with these Tanzanian men😡😡😡 nikaa wanawake😏😏😏😏”

brenda_larsson “This is wrong aki😅 but I do agree kidogo be your mans stripper 😂”

dj_bismark_ ‘See how the ladies are mad, they hate the truth.”

Esma Platnumz, Tanasha Donna and Juma Lokole. Diamond’s ally angers Kenyans with claims that Tanasha Donna was lazy in bed and a Slay Queen (Video)

rashida.issa ‘Nonesense”

miss_neymo “Crap.... They should just leave her alone...”

adhiambofaith09 ‘Total nonsense , and what about zari , hamisa and the rest? You can't leave your woman for one mistake, finding a full package woman is not easy”

itschemo “Sasa Lazima muexpose 😒😒”

sta.ar_ “Aiiiiii Kwani alimkula nkt prolly he is lazy too... he is the one who cleans their messes.... jidishi bro 🚮🚮”

this_is.eve “Alikua anashkilia miguu au??”

missleoness20 “@tanashadonna why this fools tryna spoil ur name for clout tho”

just_vee_vill “This is Nonsense he’s saying ...stop making fuck boys to think what their doing is good”

musubidave ‘So this Simba boy is immature to share bedroom details with his buddies he need to grow up”

Esma Platnumz reacts after Tanasha Donna unfollowed them on Instagram

aminamahmoud96.am “At first diamond aliuzwa kitu gani alimpendea tanasha wakianza relationship akasema she was good in bed sasa juma lokole alikuwa referee or😂😂😂”

minisian5 “Tanasha uko sawa wachana na huyu mpumbavu ajielewi anataka attention”

shantelsabrina4 “Kwani yeye ukua Apo diamond na tanasha wakifuck😂😂coz seems anajua mingi sana”

thy_official_woga “Diamond apewe thong kwanza😂...anaendaje kuongea bedroom matters na rafiki...akue girlfriend wa diamond😂”