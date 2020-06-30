The bad blood exiting between Diamond Platnumz's Manager Sallam SK and Singer Harmonize took the center stage at the burial ceremony of Babu Tale’s wife Shamsa Kombo in Morogoro, Tanzania.

On Tuesday, Harmonize who has not been in good terms with WCB, since his unclear exit from the label, was accorded a cold reception when he showed up to pay his last respects to Tale’s wife.

While making his entry to the venue, Konde Boy shook hands with a good number of people in the VIP tent, but upon greeting Sallam SK, the manager shove his hand declining to shake hands with the singer.

Diamond, Sallam Sk and Harmonize

The video from the unfortunate incident has since gone viral on social media, evoking mixed reactions on whether it was right for Sallam SK to decline to shake hands with Harmonize.

Despite the cold reception, Konde Boy fully participated in the burial ceremony, until the last minute when Tale’s wife was laid to rest.

Tale who is also Diamond’s manager lost his wife on Sunday, following a short illness.

Harmonize with Sallam SK

Not in Talking Terms

In April Konde Music Worldwide CEO admitted that he was not in talking terms with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz months after his exit from WCB Wasafi.

“I respect him he is doing a very good job, but we are not friends, I don’t wanna; lie to you. But we are cool, we are from the same Country Tanzania, we used to be friends but now we are not, I don’t want to lie to you, but not in a bad way, we used to work together but we are not working any more, that’s what I’m trying to say, for some business reasons,” said Harmonize.

Since his exit from the Diamond owned label, Konde Boy has been pitted against his former boss and mentor Chibu Dangote for the Bongo Flava crown.

Harmonize withb his former Boss Sallam Sk - File Image

In November last year, the Never Give Up maker disclosed that he had to pay Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) in order to earn exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi and exit the label completely.

