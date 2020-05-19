Diamond’s Photographer responds after Khaligraph Jones exposed him for refusing to send him his pictures

Diamond Platnumz's official Photographer Lukamba has been forced to defend himself after Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones exposed him for refusing to send him photos he took with Diamond during the gala of Sound City MVP Awards in Nigeria.

Lukamba explained that his card got corrupted and lost all the data hence his failure to send the Photos to Papa Jones.

The photographer responded with an animated image where the OG is on his knees begging for the photos, as he (Lukamba) sets them on fire.

Lukamba explains

“Dah Sijafikia huku ..Changamoto za card zinataka kunigombanisha na Kaka yangu OG @khaligraph_jones Bro siku Tukikutana yaani nakupiga album mzima na kupa hapo hapo 🤣 #respecttheogs,” said Lukamba.

Upon seeing the post, the Hao hit-maker threatened to square it out with the Photographer if he doesn’t respect him.

“@iamlavalava @mbosso naona Mumechekeshwa sana lakini uyu Kijana Wenu Atafanya Nyinyi wote Murudi Ushagoo, chungeni sana ama Nikuje niwafagilie Nyinyi wote kama Mr.Nice. You will Respect The OG,” reacted Papa Jones.

WCB’s signee Lava Lava also joined the conversation defending Lukamba; “@khaligraph_jones We respect You Og Kijana Alipata Matatizo kidogo Yakikazi Tuko Pamoja @khaligraph_jones 🙏 KENYA STAND UP .......”

This comes days after Papa Jones complained that Lukumba refused to send him pictures he took with Chibu Dangote at the Sound City MVP Awards, where he was crowned the Best Rapper in Africa.

Papa Jones claims

“So I see Diamond Backstage, he congratulated me and said congratulations my brother this is so big win for East Africa and he is like can we take a picture. So we take a picture while holding the Award, and his photographer is the guy who took the pictures and I asked him to send me the picture and he never wanted to send the pictures. I don’t know why, probably Diamond didn’t not win anything or what? Alikataa kunitumia picha and I never understood why because I got his contacts, I was blowing up his phone like yooh send me the pictures, you know I’m a big fan of Diamond Platnumz and I really wanted to post that picture of him holding the award and the picture never came through," said Khaligraph Jones.

